Dec 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Proview International Holdings Ltd hopes to stave off delisting from the Hong Kong stock exchange and jump-start its moribund operations by acquiring an undisclosed "profitable business", which is also in the electronics industry. (link.reuters.com/vyd84t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- A flat at the Cullinan, developed by Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, was sold for HK$38 million ($4.90 million) through transfer of the company which owns the flat.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Show flats of the subsidised housing project Greenview Villa in Tsing Yi attracted attention to houses of the district and helped raise their transaction prices.

-- Ocean Terminal will offer more discounts to cruise companies to compete with Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, which will open in June, 2013.

THE STANDARD

-- Hopewell Holdings Ltd said it plans to invest more than HK$100 million ($12.90 million) to turn the E-Max shopping mall at its Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre into an entertainment hub in a bid to cater to the younger generation. (link.reuters.com/caf84t)

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Grace Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)