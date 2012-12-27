Dec 27 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd has rolled out a three-year strategy to increase its presence in lower-tier cities and expand into online food and cosmetics sales. (link.reuters.com/cem84t)

-- Hong Kong's property market is not benefiting from the Christmas spirit, with just a few new homes sold over the holiday period as the latest round of cooling measures bite. (link.reuters.com/dem84t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- New World Development Co Ltd sold 465 car parking spaces for HK$1.42 billion ($183.22 million) during the past two months.

-- Franshion Properties (China) Ltd and Shanghai International Port (Group) Co Ltd bought a commercial site in Shanghai for 5.68 billion yuan ($910.94 million) yesterday, the highest price paid in the country this year.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Christmas retail sales dropped 20 to 30 percent compared with the same period last year.

THE STANDARD

-- Estimated values of two Kai Tak plots have been lowered up to 20 percent as they will be developed under the "Hong Kong Land for Hong Kong people" scheme. (link.reuters.com/nem84t)

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7505 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2353 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Grace Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)