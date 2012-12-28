HONG KONG Dec 28 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd expects property sales in 2013 to fetch between HK$28 billion ($3.61 billion) and HK$30 billion, higher than this year despite the growing uncertainty in the market. (link.reuters.com/gyq84t)

-- Bangladesh's diplomatic representative in Hong Kong said his consulate is close to an agreement with local employment agencies on recruiting domestic workers in the South Asian country to work in the city. (link.reuters.com/dyq84t)

-- Shares in beleaguered NVC Lighting Holding Ltd dropped 9.3 percent on Thursday after announcing that its founder and former chairman Wu Changjiang is selling nearly two-thirds of his shares to Elec-Tech International (HK). (link.reuters.com/kyq84t)

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd will cut the number of "super luxury" features in its new projects as cashed-up buyers retreat following the introduction of the anti-speculation tax in late October. (link.reuters.com/zyq84t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Companies in Qianhai Bay economic zone will be allowed to borrow directly from Hong Kong banks in yuan, the People's Bank of China's Shenzhen branch said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Viva China Holdings Ltd terminated the acquisition of land in Shenyang, Liaoning Province.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Macau's gambling revenue in 2012 will exceed HK$300 billion ($38.70 billion), according to reports by Citibank and Nomura.

THE STANDARD

-- Shares of Winsor Properties Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of developer China Vanke Co Ltd, jumped 9 percent on Thursday amid hopes for a reorganisation following its parent's possible listing in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/wyq84t)

($1 = 7.7514 Hong Kong dollars)