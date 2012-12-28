HONG KONG Dec 28 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd expects property
sales in 2013 to fetch between HK$28 billion ($3.61 billion) and
HK$30 billion, higher than this year despite the growing
uncertainty in the market. (link.reuters.com/gyq84t)
-- Bangladesh's diplomatic representative in Hong Kong said
his consulate is close to an agreement with local employment
agencies on recruiting domestic workers in the South Asian
country to work in the city. (link.reuters.com/dyq84t)
-- Shares in beleaguered NVC Lighting Holding Ltd
dropped 9.3 percent on Thursday after announcing that its
founder and former chairman Wu Changjiang is selling nearly
two-thirds of his shares to Elec-Tech International (HK). (link.reuters.com/kyq84t)
-- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd will cut the number
of "super luxury" features in its new projects as cashed-up
buyers retreat following the introduction of the
anti-speculation tax in late October. (link.reuters.com/zyq84t)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Companies in Qianhai Bay economic zone will be allowed to
borrow directly from Hong Kong banks in yuan, the People's Bank
of China's Shenzhen branch said.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Viva China Holdings Ltd terminated the
acquisition of land in Shenyang, Liaoning Province.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Macau's gambling revenue in 2012 will exceed HK$300
billion ($38.70 billion), according to reports by Citibank and
Nomura.
THE STANDARD
-- Shares of Winsor Properties Holdings Ltd, a
subsidiary of developer China Vanke Co Ltd, jumped
9 percent on Thursday amid hopes for a reorganisation following
its parent's possible listing in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/wyq84t)
($1 = 7.7514 Hong Kong dollars)
