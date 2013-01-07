HONG KONG Jan 7 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Henderson Land Development chairman Lee
Shau-kee said his company will consider building low-priced
homes in the New Territories costing HK$1 million ($129,000)
each, as long as the government provides incentives. (link.reuters.com/fur94t)
-- Kerry Properties' three residential projects
this year are unlikely to be hit by the new stamp duty as they
mainly target local end-user buyers, according to Chu Ip-pui,
the executive director of Kerry Real Estate Agency. (link.reuters.com/gur94t)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings chairman
Sun Hongbin expects sales target in 2013 to reach 45 billion
yuan ($7.22 billion).
THE STANDARD
-- Henderson Land Development launched its latest
project, High Place, at more than HK$22,000 per saleable square
foot, making it the most expensive residential scheme in Kowloon
City. (link.reuters.com/hur94t)
SING TAO DAILY
-- China's sovereign fund China Investment Corporation (CIC)
is expected to buy up to 10 percent of shares in German carmaker
Daimler AG, the parent firm of Mercedes-Benz, valued
at about 4.5 billion euros ($5.87 billion), according to
mainland media People's Daily Online.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Guangzhou R&F Properties Ltd said contract
sales for 2012 totalled 34.2 billion yuan, up 12.5 percent from
a year earlier, and 6.9 percent higher than the full-year sales
target of 32 billion yuan.
WEN WEI PO
-- Country Garden Holdings said the group's
contract sales achieved 47.6 billion yuan in 2012, a 10 percent
increase from the previous year.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7506 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.2303 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 0.7666 euros)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)