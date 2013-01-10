Jan 10 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Two residential sites, in Sai Kung and Sha Tin, were sold for a total of more than HK$2.9 billion ($374.09 million), roughly in line with market expectations. (link.reuters.com/zaj25t)

-- Developer Shui On Land Ltd unveiled a major restructuring plan to inject its commercial portfolio, valued up to 68 billion yuan ($10.92 billion), into its listing candidate China Xintiandi, in an attempt to boost investors' confidence. Xintiandi, a wholly owned subsidiary, will start operations on March 1. (link.reuters.com/bej25t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese developer Glorious Property Holdings Ltd said contract sales for 2012 totalled 10.9 billion yuan, about 84 percent of the full-year sales target.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Property developer Sino Land Co Ltd has successfully bid for a residential site in Sai Kung, with a gross floor area of 249,133 sq ft, for HK$1.46 billion, in line with market estimates.

APPLE DAILY

-- Department-store operator Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd aims a separate listing of its property investment and development businesses in the second quarter of this year, raising not more than $100 million, sources said.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Peak Reinsurance, which has initial capital of $550 million and is funded by Fosun International Ltd and the International Finance Corp, plans to focus on the Asia-Pacific market, specializing in property and casualty treaty insurance.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7520 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2262 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)