SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong will spend at least HK$31 billion ($4 billion) on waste-handling infrastructure in the next seven years, said deputy environment minister Christine Loh. She also gave the first clear indication that incineration remained a priority as the government seeks an ultimate solution to the city's waste crisis. (link.reuters.com/guh45t)

-- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), whose role is to promote food security and combat hunger around the world, is considering setting up an office in Hong Kong, said its China representative, Brett Rierson. (link.reuters.com/huh45t)

-- Hong Kong-based Paul Y Engineering Group Ltd's shareholders approved a fundraising plan through share placement and convertible bonds for a high-end Macau tourist project which is estimated to cost HK$6.5 billion. (link.reuters.com/juh45t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Japan's leading international casual wear brand, UNIQLO, is eyeing to list in Hong Kong by way of introduction within this year, according to market sources.

-- Guangzhou Shipyard International Co Ltd expects its 2012 net profit to have slumped at least 80 percent, due to the gloomy shipbuilding market and falling prices of ships under construction.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Fashion retailer I.T. Ltd posted a 0.3 percent year-on-year growth in comparable store sales in the third quarter ended November 30 in Hong Kong. While its sales in mainland China rose by 13 percent they fell by 19.3 percent in Japan.

THE STANDARD

-- Eight developers, including Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd , Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, Henderson Land Development Co Ltd and New World Development Co Ltd , have submitted tenders for the seaside residential plot close to the Tsuen Wan West MTR station. The site, on which 894 units can be built, will have a gross floor area of 675,021 sq ft. (link.reuters.com/kuh45t)

-- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd has introduced an early voluntary retirement scheme as a cost-control measure for flight attendants who joined the company before September 1, 1996. A spokeswoman said the offer was made in an internal notification for the staff and refused to reveal more details about the scheme. (link.reuters.com/muh45t)

WEN WEI PO

-- Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd plans to raise up to HK$2.07 billion in a top-up placement of 300 million shares, according to market sources.

