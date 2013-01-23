HONG KONG Jan 23 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The Hong Kong Securities Professionals Association signed
an agreement with the Authority of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong
Kong Modern Service Industry Co-operation Zone of Shenzhen for
the two sides to work out proposals to attract Hong Kong and
international financial firms to invest in Shenzhen's Qianhai.
-- Orient Paper Inc, a Chinese paper manufacturer
that Muddy Waters accused of fraud, has been talking to the Hong
Kong stock exchange about a possible listing, and may be
considering listing in the city within two to three years, said
Chairman and Chief Executive Liu Zhenyong. ()
-- Shenzhen-based PanAsialum, a manufacturer of aluminium
casings for Apple's iPad, plans to raise up to HK$1.22
billion ($157.36 million) from an initial public offering in
Hong Kong. The trading debut is scheduled for Feb. 5. ()
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong has the world's biggest yuan pool, which is 10
times bigger than that in 2009, said Chief Executive of the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority Norman Chan. Yuan deposits in the city
reached about 700 billion yuan ($112.54 billion) as of Dec. 31,
2012, up 5 percent from a year earlier, he added. ()
-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang said he has
taken note of an increase in property transactions and stands
ready to introduce more cooling measures when necessary. ()
WEN WEI PO
-- Orient Overseas (International) Ltd, a Hong
Kong-based container ship operator, said revenue from its
container shipping division rose 6.7 percent to $5.89 billion in
2012.
