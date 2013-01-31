HONG KONG Jan 31 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China's mergers and acquisitions activities are expected to rebound this year, driven mainly by the overseas expansion ambitions of privately owned companies in the retail and consumer goods sector, according to global accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). (link.reuters.com/kug65t)

-- China's Fujian plans to spend 326 billion yuan ($52.41 billion) this year to boost cross-strait ties with Taiwan. The sum is to be spent on 368 major projects, including 150 new developments, the Fujian government said on its website. (link.reuters.com/mug65t)

-- Carriers in the Asia-Pacific region would see further growth in passenger traffic this year as sustained economic growth in the region buoys passenger and cargo demand, the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines said. (link.reuters.com/nug65t)

-- Hongkongers have created a petition, entitled 'Baby hunger outbreak in Hong Kong, international aid requested', on the U.S. White House website, appealing for help from President Barack Obama as infant formula supplies continue to run low despite the government having pledged to guarantee supply. (link.reuters.com/qug65t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd said it expected to record a net loss of 7.2 billion yuan for the year ended December 2012, out of which 3.1 billion yuan is provision for a Western Australia iron ore mine construction project of CITIC Pacific Ltd.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Wheelock Properties Ltd has won a tender for a residential site in Tuen Mun with a bid of HK$1.39 billion ($179.14 million). The developer would spend HK$3.5 billion to develop the site into a luxury residential project which will be ready for pre-sale in two years, said managing director Ricky Wong.

THE STANDARD

-- Emperor Capital Group Ltd said its income from brokerage activities rose more than 10 percent year-on-year in the three months to December 2012 due to the continued flow of hot money, which boosted transactions. (link.reuters.com/pug65t)

-- A total of 14 listed firms posted profit warnings on Wednesday, including Angang Steel Co Ltd , Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd, Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd , China National Materials Co Ltd (Sinoma), Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd and China Shipping Development Co Ltd .

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.2204 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7591 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)