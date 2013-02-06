HONG KONG Feb 6 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Hong Kong government is trying to complete two urban public housing projects ahead of schedule so that total production in the next five years can be raised to 79,000 from 75,000. ()

-- China's Huawei Technologies and Microsoft have stepped up their expansion in Africa by jointly introducing a low-cost smartphone that runs on the new Windows Phone 8 operating system. The "Huawei 4Africa" smartphone will be available later this month in seven countries, include Egypt, Kenya and South Africa. ()

SING TAO DAILY

-- Hong Kong's housing chief Anthony Cheung refused to comment on rumors that the government is about to roll out more property market curbs ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, but emphasized the government will decisively act if the volatility in the property market impacts the stability of the banking and financial systems.

THE STANDARD

-- Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd <0127.HK) is splashing out HK$2.34 billion ($301.77 million) to buy into the massive share sale of China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) . The developer will be among the ten investors, with some existing stakeholders having bought shares in the deal, people familiar with the transaction said. ()

WEN WEI PO

-- China-based Beijing Capital Land Ltd said it has acquired a piece of commercial land in Chongqing for 795 million yuan ($127.62 million).

TA KUNG PAO

-- Guangzhou-based Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said contract sales for January jumped 17.89 times from a year earlier to 2.88 billion yuan.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............