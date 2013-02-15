HONG KONG Feb 15 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- MTR Corp said its joint-venture firm London Overground Rail Operations (LOROL) has secured a two-year extension until November 2016 for its franchise to operate and maintain the London Overground rail services. (link.reuters.com/fyh95t)

-- New home sales in the city rose during the Lunar New Year holiday as project releases attracted end-users and investors, while prices in the secondary market also reached a record high, according to property agents. (link.reuters.com/gyh95t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese car maker Geely Automobile Holdings said total sales volume in January hit a record high of 63,532 units, up 67 percent from a year earlier.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong's economy in 2013 will be better than it was in the last year, amid a recovery in the United States, said Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Ceajer Chan.

-- 3 Hong Kong, the mobile operation of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd, plans to cooperate with Citibank to develop mobile wallet service, sources said.

THE STANDARD

-- A site allocated for public development in Mui Wo, a rural town on Lantau Island, has been proposed for the building of about 500 flats under the Home Ownership Scheme. The government also plans to use more non-residential sites in Tung Chung West to build 3,500 public housing flats. (link.reuters.com/hyh95t)

WEN WEI PO

-- The Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society president Haywood Cheung expects gold prices to remain stable this year at $1,600-$1,700 an ounce.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)