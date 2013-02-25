Feb 25 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is in talks with government and regulatory officials over increased oversight of investment-linked insurance products to safeguard the interest of investors, according to SFC chairman Carlson Tong. The SFC would also review the operation of dark pools, an electronic trading platform that may pose a threat to traditional exchanges, Tong said.

-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang said genuine home buyers would not be affected by property cooling measures, and the higher stamp duties imposed on Feb. 22 would not apply to about 50 percent of local buyers.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China's home appliance retailer GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd said it was not aware of any plans by its controlling shareholder Wong Kwong Yu of selling his interests in the company and there was no discussion with any potential buyers.

THE STANDARD

-- The Inland Revenue Department recovered over HK$6.8 billion ($876.77 million) from tax revenue last year, nearly 80 percent more than the HK$3.8 billion collected in 2011.

-- Mainland outdoor advertisement firm Clear Media Ltd , which owns the biggest network of bus stop billboards in China, is looking for acquisitions this year to expand its business scope, said executive chairman Mark Thewlis.

WEN WEI PO

-- China's Tai Zhong Coal Machinery plans to list in Hong Kong stock exchange in March this year, said Chairman Zhang Ke Bin.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)