SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Lands Department gets tough on Cheung Kong Holdings' Apex Horizon Hotel, saying officers will be keeping an eye on its use and has threatened to take legal action if it finds buyers of the hotel project living in the units.

-- Asian airlines face mixed fortunes this year, with continued growth in the number of passengers but pressure on cargo yields and rates despite a possible resurgence in volumes, said Andrew Herdman, the director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines.

-- China might overtake Japan as Thailand's biggest trading partner within three years, fuelled by Chinese investments in the Southeast Asian country, according to Srirat Rastapana, director general of international trade promotion at Thailand's Ministry of Commerce.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- HKT Trust, the telecom arm of PCCW Ltd , announced a net profit HK$1.61 billion ($207.51 million) last year, up 32 percent from 2011.

THE STANDARD

-- Infrastructure and services conglomerate NWS Holdings is interested in acquiring water and energy projects in Europe that offer an annual return of at least 10 percent, said Executive Director Tsang Yam Pui.

WEN WEI PO

-- Bank of East Asia said tycoon Lee Shau Kee, the chairman of Henderson Land Development Co, will step down as the bank's non-executive director when he retires on April 24.

