SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings broke ground for its HK$20 billion ($2.58 billion) Cotai project and expects the resort to open to customers in the middle of 2016. (link.reuters.com/wut36t)

-- PCCW, which is controlled by the media and telecommunications mogul Richard Li, expects to drive up both the number of its pay-television subscribers and its advertising revenue this year after securing exclusive local broadcast rights to the English Premier League for the next three seasons. (link.reuters.com/xut36t)

-- New World Development is targeting to achieve 20 to 30 percent growth in property sales for the year to June, said Adrian Cheng, executive director and joint general manager. (link.reuters.com/zut36t)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Automotive engine manufacturer Xinchen China Power, which is controlled by Brilliance China Automotive Holdings, plans to raise up to HK$880 million through a Hong Kong initial public offering to expand its production capacity.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Suning Appliance Co Ltd, China's top home appliance retailer, said net profit totalled 2.68 billion yuan ($430.36 million) for last year, down 44 percent from 2011.

