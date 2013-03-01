HONG KONG, March 1 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Securities and Futures Commission is working with the government on proposed changes to the law to lure more funds to the city, according to SFC chairman Carlson Tong. (link.reuters.com/bac46t)

-- Citic Pacific said it would have difficulty making a profit from its Australian iron ore project in the short term, because construction might not be finished for two years. But chairman Chang Zhenming said the firm was still confident of the project's long-term prospects. (link.reuters.com/cac46t)

-- Korean Airlines plans to capture a larger share of the growing private jet charter business in southern China by marketing its service more widely among the region's growing number of super- wealthy businessmen. (link.reuters.com/dac46t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese glass producer Xinyi Glass Holdings is restarting efforts to spin off its solar glass business on the main board in Hong Kong, said Chief Executive Tung Ching-sai, but it has not filed any application for an initial public offering so far.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Casual wear retailer Giordano International Ltd , which posted a 13 percent rise in its net profit from last year to HK$826 million ($106.51 million), plans to expands its business to new markets including Mexico and South Africa, said chairman Peter Lau.

THE STANDARD

-- The government is dumping the land application system in use for 14 years in favour of regular site tenders as its tries to regain control of local land supply. Land sales from April will be conducted only through regular tenders, organised into quarterly schedules, said Secretary for Development Paul Chan. (link.reuters.com/fac46t)

APPLE DAILY

-- China-based Beijing Capital Land Ltd said contract sales for last year totalled 13.3 billion yuan ($2.14 billion) and expects the sales target to reach more than 20 billion yuan in 2013.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)