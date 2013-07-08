HONG KONG, July 8 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Three popular mainland milk powder brands, Beingmate's Baby Club, Synutra's Super infant formula, and Yili's Gold infant formula, contain transfats that experts say could lead to heart disease and should be avoided by infants, a laboratory test has found. (link.reuters.com/pyt49t)

-- Foreign firms are unlikely to move their investments out of the mainland and Hong Kong back to the United States, since they have spent a great deal on infrastructure for long-term development in Asia, said Sohfern Boey, the managing director and head of global transaction services at DBS Bank (Hong Kong). (link.reuters.com/qyt49t)

-- AIA Group Ltd's Executive Director and the Group Chief Executive Mark Tucker said he expects China to become the largest market for the company in the next ten years.

-- Thousands of real estate agents and investors marched to government headquarters on Sunday to protest against property market curbs that they claim are hurting their businesses.

-- Standard Chartered may lower its prime rate-based mortgages by up to 0.25 percentage points, making the real loan rate as low as 2.15 percent, a source said. The bank is following similar moves last week by the city's largest mortgage lender, BOC Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/ryt49t)

-- China Telecom Corp Ltd is pushing ahead with launching its own fourth-generation mobile service by tendering network contracts for nationwide testing by the fourth quarter. (link.reuters.com/syt49t)

-- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. , China's No.2 construction equipment maker, expects to increase profit from environmental machinery and equipment. The company plans to raise sales from outside China to 30 percent in three to five years, said Chief Financial Officer Hong Xiaoming.

-- Chinese property developer C C Land Holdings Ltd said contracted sales for the first six months totaled 4.67 billion yuan ($761.50 million), up 66 percent from a year earlier, representing 53 percent of its full-year sales target of 8.8 billion yuan.

