HONG KONG, July 8 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Three popular mainland milk powder brands, Beingmate's
Baby Club, Synutra's Super infant formula, and Yili's Gold
infant formula, contain transfats that experts say could lead to
heart disease and should be avoided by infants, a laboratory
test has found. (link.reuters.com/pyt49t)
-- Foreign firms are unlikely to move their investments out
of the mainland and Hong Kong back to the United States, since
they have spent a great deal on infrastructure for long-term
development in Asia, said Sohfern Boey, the managing director
and head of global transaction services at DBS Bank (Hong Kong).
(link.reuters.com/qyt49t)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- AIA Group Ltd's Executive Director and the
Group Chief Executive Mark Tucker said he expects China to
become the largest market for the company in the next ten years.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Thousands of real estate agents and investors marched to
government headquarters on Sunday to protest against property
market curbs that they claim are hurting their businesses.
THE STANDARD
-- Standard Chartered may lower its prime
rate-based mortgages by up to 0.25 percentage points, making the
real loan rate as low as 2.15 percent, a source said. The bank
is following similar moves last week by the city's largest
mortgage lender, BOC Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/ryt49t)
-- China Telecom Corp Ltd is pushing ahead with
launching its own fourth-generation mobile service by tendering
network contracts for nationwide testing by the fourth quarter.
(link.reuters.com/syt49t)
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co.
, China's No.2 construction equipment
maker, expects to increase profit from environmental machinery
and equipment. The company plans to raise sales from outside
China to 30 percent in three to five years, said Chief Financial
Officer Hong Xiaoming.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Chinese property developer C C Land Holdings Ltd
said contracted sales for the first six months totaled
4.67 billion yuan ($761.50 million), up 66 percent from a year
earlier, representing 53 percent of its full-year sales target
of 8.8 billion yuan.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 6.1326 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Supriya Kurane)