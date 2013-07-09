HONG KONG, July 9 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Premier Li Keqiang has approved a plan to allow foreign
banks to directly set up wholly-owned subsidiaries in Shanghai's
new free trade zone in a move designed to accelerate the opening
of its financial services sector to global players, sources
said. (link.reuters.com/tyb59t)
-- The Space Expedition Corporation, a space travel firm
based in the Netherlands, has set up an office in Hong Kong in
an effort to explore business in Asia and China, expecting this
region will make up about 30 to 35 per cent of its total sales
in a few years, said its chief executive. (link.reuters.com/vyb59t)
-- Sime Darby Motor Services said it will be the exclusive
distributor in Hong Kong and Macau for commercial vehicles made
by Jianghuai Automobile Co (JAC), a company based in Anhui
province that produces both trucks and passenger cars. Sime
Darby also plans to start selling nine-tonne trucks in Hong Kong
this month. (link.reuters.com/wyb59t)
THE STANDARD
-- BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd, the city's
largest mortgage lender, raised the rates for its portable
fixed-rate mortgage scheme. The bank now charges 2.65 percent
instead of 2.4 percent for the first five years, while the rate
for the first seven years was raised to 3.15 percent from 3
percent. (link.reuters.com/xyb59t)
-- A group of six minority shareholders at China Resources
Power Holdings Co Ltd is suing 20 incumbent and former
directors for approving the purchase of poor-quality coal mines.
The 20 include former justice secretary Elsie Leung, MTR Corp
Chairman Raymond Ch'ien and China Resources group
Chairman Song Lin. (link.reuters.com/zyb59t)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Local shoe retailer S. Culture International Holdings Ltd
plans to add 31 new stores in China in the next three
years and open three shops in Hong Kong this year, its co-chief
executive officer said.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Two residential plots, in Wan Chai and in Sha Tin's Kau
To Shan, will be up for tender in August, and are expected to
fetch a total of HK$3.62 billion ($466.74 million).
WEN WEI PO
-- Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said contract
sales from January to June totalled 44.61 billion yuan ($7.27
billion), up 27.3 percent from a year earlier.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Peak Sport Products Co Ltd warned that it
expects net profit for the first half to decrease considerably
from a year earlier due to a sustained industry-wide destocking
and a sluggish economy, which adversely affect the demand for
new products.
($1 = 7.7559 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.1337 Chinese yuan)
