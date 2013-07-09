HONG KONG, July 9 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Premier Li Keqiang has approved a plan to allow foreign banks to directly set up wholly-owned subsidiaries in Shanghai's new free trade zone in a move designed to accelerate the opening of its financial services sector to global players, sources said. (link.reuters.com/tyb59t)

-- The Space Expedition Corporation, a space travel firm based in the Netherlands, has set up an office in Hong Kong in an effort to explore business in Asia and China, expecting this region will make up about 30 to 35 per cent of its total sales in a few years, said its chief executive. (link.reuters.com/vyb59t)

-- Sime Darby Motor Services said it will be the exclusive distributor in Hong Kong and Macau for commercial vehicles made by Jianghuai Automobile Co (JAC), a company based in Anhui province that produces both trucks and passenger cars. Sime Darby also plans to start selling nine-tonne trucks in Hong Kong this month. (link.reuters.com/wyb59t)

THE STANDARD

-- BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd, the city's largest mortgage lender, raised the rates for its portable fixed-rate mortgage scheme. The bank now charges 2.65 percent instead of 2.4 percent for the first five years, while the rate for the first seven years was raised to 3.15 percent from 3 percent. (link.reuters.com/xyb59t)

-- A group of six minority shareholders at China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd is suing 20 incumbent and former directors for approving the purchase of poor-quality coal mines. The 20 include former justice secretary Elsie Leung, MTR Corp Chairman Raymond Ch'ien and China Resources group Chairman Song Lin. (link.reuters.com/zyb59t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Local shoe retailer S. Culture International Holdings Ltd plans to add 31 new stores in China in the next three years and open three shops in Hong Kong this year, its co-chief executive officer said.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Two residential plots, in Wan Chai and in Sha Tin's Kau To Shan, will be up for tender in August, and are expected to fetch a total of HK$3.62 billion ($466.74 million).

WEN WEI PO

-- Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said contract sales from January to June totalled 44.61 billion yuan ($7.27 billion), up 27.3 percent from a year earlier.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Peak Sport Products Co Ltd warned that it expects net profit for the first half to decrease considerably from a year earlier due to a sustained industry-wide destocking and a sluggish economy, which adversely affect the demand for new products.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7559 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1337 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)