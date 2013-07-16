HONG KONG, July 16 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- More than 820 hectares in Hung Shui Kiu in the northwest
New Territories may become home to about 218,000 people under a
proposed new town that will yield 60,000 homes, half of them
public housing, serves as a logistics hub and connect Hong Kong
with Shenzhen. (link.reuters.com/nen69t)
-- Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines, both budget
airlines based in Shanghai, have expressed interest in starting
flights to and from Taiwan, a booming market for mainland
carriers since 2008 when the first scheduled direct flights
began transporting eager investors and tourists. (link.reuters.com/pen69t)
THE STANDARD
-- Footwear maker and retailer Le Saunda Holdings Ltd
warned that sales were unlikely to hit double-digit
growth in the next six months as the mainland's economy waned
and demand in Hong Kong turned sluggish, said chief executive
Lau Shun-wai. (link.reuters.com/qen69t)
APPLE DAILY
-- China Life Insurance Co Ltd said
the accumulated premium income for the first six months totaled
202.6 billion yuan ($33.01 billion), up 9.28 percent from a year
earlier.
WEN WEI PO
-- Hong Kong and Thailand have agreed to establish a U.S.
dollar-Thai baht Payment-versus-Payment (PvP) link between their
respective real-time gross settlement systems by the second half
of 2014. This will be the third cross-border PvP link between
two real-time gross settlement systems for two different
currencies in the Asian region.
-- Angang Steel Co Ltd said it
expected to book a net profit of 702 million yuan in the first
half of this year, whereas it suffered a loss of 1.98 billion
yuan in the same period of 2012. The steel producer attributed
the profit to increased sales and lower costs.
($1 = 6.1378 Chinese yuan)
