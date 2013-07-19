HONG KONG, July 19 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, said it
plans to apply for a new investment quota under the qualified
foreign institutional investor (QFII) scheme to enable
investment in China's domestic equities market. (link.reuters.com/vuj79t)
-- Television maker TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd
said the spinning off of Tonly Electronics, which will
be carried out by way of introduction, would allow it to be more
focused on its core television sector, with a better business
and cost structure. (link.reuters.com/wuj79t)
-- The Communist Party's Central Commission for Discipline
Inspection said it has received a complaint about alleged
negligence in an acquisition by China Resources (Holdings) Co
Ltd's Chairman Song Lin and its management, and is tackling the
matter. The interests of minority shareholders urged Hong Kong's
securities regulator to launch a probe. (link.reuters.com/byj79t)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Standard Chartered Bank (China) said it has recently
completed a 2.7 billion yuan ($439.7 million) cross-border
lending deal for a worldwide manufacturer, with a tenor of one
year.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- The Bank of East Asia (China) Ltd, a subsidiary of Bank
of East Asia Ltd, has opened a sub-branch in
Shenzhen's Qianhai. It will take the lead in providing financial
services to the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service
Industry Cooperation Zone.
THE STANDARD
-- Milan Station Holdings Ltd Chairman Yiu
Kwan-tat is planning to list his financing unit, Yes Lady
Finance Co Ltd, on the local bourse and is selecting sponsors,
according to market sources. The unit specializes in providing
loans to wealthy women who use their luxury handbags as
collateral. (link.reuters.com/xuj79t)
APPLE DAILY
-- Shun Tak Holdings Ltd said it will set up its
first branded hotel management company, Artyzen Hospitality
Group Ltd, to offer management solutions to hotel owners and
developers.
WEN WEI PO
-- Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd expects
double-digit growth in hotel room rates in the second half of
this year, and outperform the same period last year, said
executive director Donald Fan.
($1 = 6.1413 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)