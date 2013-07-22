HONG KONG, July 22 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Several mainland retailers, including Shanghai-based
maker of apparel for men and women La Chapelle, food and
beverage retailer Tenwow Group, are mulling listing in Hong Kong
before October, when new disciplinary measures against
investment banks improperly sponsoring listing hopefuls take
effect. ()
-- French bakery chain Delifrance is planning a comeback in
the mainland market by opening two to three more outlets in each
of the mainland cities by 2015, all in new shopping malls and
high-end residential areas, said Jean-Manuel Leveque, managing
director of Delifrance. ()
-- Stratasys, the supplier of industrial-grade
three-dimensional printers, plans to expand its operations in
the mainland to meet demand and support Beijing's efforts to
develop advanced manufacturing capabilities, said Scott Crump,
the chairman and chief innovation officer at Stratasys. ()
-- Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, controlled by Asia's
richest man, Li Ka-shing, said there is no definite timetable
for a potential sale of the supermarket chain ParknShop. The
Group also stressed that it has no intention of withdrawing from
Hong Kong.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- The Tokushinkai Group, an international dental group
based in Japan, has a long-term development plan to spin off its
research center's business and list in Hong Kong, according to
Chairman Hiroshi Matsumura. The company's research center's
annual revenue is about 20 billion yen ($199.21 million).
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has asked the
Airport Authority to study the 12.5 square kilometer site on the
northern part of Chek Lap Kok, hoping to speed up development of
the island into a leading recreation and shopping center as an
influx of mainland tourists is expected after the scheduled
completion of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in 2016. ()
SING TAO DAILY
-- FIH Mobile Ltd, formerly known as Foxconn
International Holdings Limited, the world's biggest contract
maker of cellphones, plans to invest and build a new production
base in China's Guizhou province, said chairman Terry Gou.
