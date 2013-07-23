HONG KONG, July 23 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Development Secretary Paul Chan rejected fresh calls for him to step down following revelations that his wife once owned property in Kwu Tung North, which is zoned for public housing under the redevelopment plans for a new town. The land in question is estimated to be worth more than HK$17 million ($2.19 million) if resumed by the government. (link.reuters.com/cyw79t)

-- Hong Kong lags international practice in using paperless software to handle directors' meetings and needs to catch up, said Phillip Baldwin, the chief executive of boardroom software firm ICSA Boardroom Apps. HSBC and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd have become the first locally listed companies to introduce paperless boardroom software. (link.reuters.com/dyw79t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Dongfeng Motor Corporation, parent of Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, raised its sales target for this year to 3.5 million units, up from its previous target of 3.32 million.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd said it has set up a joint venture with Henderson China Properties Limited, a subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Co Ltd, to develop a residential and commercial site in Yuhang District, Hangzhou city.

THE STANDARD

-- Henderson Land spent HK$195 million to buy three farmland plots within the Hung Shui Kiu new development area in Yuen Long, just days after the government announced a master plan for the locality. (link.reuters.com/fyw79t)

-- Supermarket chain ParknShop, owned by Hutchison Whampoa tycoon Li Ka-shing, said any sale would not hinder expansion plans and it would open 20 new stores and hire 150 more staff in the second half. (link.reuters.com/hyw79t)

SING TAO DAILY

-- Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd plans to bid for sites in Shenzhen's Qianhai, according to sources close to the company. The auction of three commercial sites in the special economic zone will be held on July 26.

APPLE DAILY

-- Wharf T&T, a telecom unit of Wharf Holdings, rented another 50,000 square feet of office space at a Hopewell Holdings Ltd property in Kowloon Bay, with a monthly rent of about HK$1 million.

WEN WEI PO

-- Agile Property Holdings Ltd said it has acquired a commercial, office and residential site in Wuxi city, Jiangsu province, for 2.04 billion yuan ($332.18 million).

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7582 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1413 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Supriya Kurane)