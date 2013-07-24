HONG KONG, July 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties will build more small flats in its new projects in response to a sharp fall in demand for luxury homes, according to deputy managing director Victor Lui. (link.reuters.com/tad89t)

-- Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are in advanced talks to take a stake in China Huarong Asset Management, which plans to raise up to $2 billion by selling a stake of 15 to 20 percent, sources said. (link.reuters.com/vad89t)

-- China's e-commerce giant Alibaba Group spokesman John Spelich denied that an application for an initial public offering had been made. The company has no timetable for an IPO, has not hired bankers and has not selected a location for the public offering, he added. (link.reuters.com/wad89t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China Merchants Holdings (International) has acquired land-use rights for a site in Shenzhen's Qianhai from its parent firm for 9.94 million yuan ($1.62 million). It is designated for the development of ports, logistics and related use.

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong businessman Eddy Li, president of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Association, plans to turn two industrial buildings in Aberdeen into hotels, providing a total of 342 rooms. The hotels are expected to commence operations in 2016. (link.reuters.com/zad89t)

SING TAO DAILY

-- China Merchants Bank Co Ltd said China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved its plan to issue 3.07 billion new A shares to its existing shareholders.

WEN WEI PO

-- Sino Land Co Ltd is selling a total of 734 parking spots at two of its residential properties in Kowloon, Central Park and Park Avenue, at about HK$1.3 million ($167,600) per space, with a total market value of HK$954.2 million.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.1374 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7581 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)