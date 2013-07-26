HONG KONG, July 26 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Public housing will take up 60 percent of new residential
supply in the next decade, from the current 50-50 share with
private flats, based on an earlier estimate that the city would
need 447,000 new homes during the period because of population
growth and redevelopment, said Anthony Cheung, secretary for
Transport and Housing Professor. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Macau will consider renewing current gambling licenses in
2015 and the development of the whole industry in the next
stage, said Francis Tam, Economy and Finance Secretary of Macau.
-- Two key sites in Shenzhen's Qianhai will go up for
auction today (July 26), with a combined reserve price of about
10 billion yuan ($1.63 billion). Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd
, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd and New World
Development Co Ltd are interested in bidding the land,
sources said.
THE STANDARD
-- The director of public prosecution will consider whether
Development Secretary Paul Chan should be prosecuted over the
New Territories farmland that is connected to his family.()
SING TAO DAILY
-- Real-estate consultant Colliers International warned that
local home prices could plunge as much as 40 percent by 2018 as
both supply and interest rates rise.
APPLE DAILY
-- Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd
chairman Victor Li said the group plans to continue to grow the
businesses in their portfolio and expand investments globally
and in new industrial sectors.
-- Local apparel retailer I.T Ltd expects
operating performance to worsen for the six months ending
August, but is cautiously optimistic for the second half.
WEN WEI PO
-- A8 Digital Music Holdings Ltd clarified that
the company has not received any takeover bid from China's top
Internet security provider firm Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd
.
