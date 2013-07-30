HONG KONG, July 30 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Bo Guagua, the son of disgraced former Chongqing party
secretary Bo Xilai, appears to be enrolled in the prestigious
Columbia Law School at Columbia University, according to public
records available on the school's website. (link.reuters.com/cah99t)
-- Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission and the
China Securities Regulatory Commission are working on the
selection criteria for fund products eligible for cross-border
sales under the mutual recognition scheme, according to SFC
deputy chief executive Alexa Lam. (link.reuters.com/dah99t)
-- TOM Group, the media conglomerate controlled by
billionaire Li Ka-shing, predicts faster growth for its
e-commerce venture with China Post on the back of a series of
marketing campaigns to be launched in the second half of this
year. (link.reuters.com/fah99t)
THE STANDARD
-- Department store operator Lifestyle International
Holdings expects its Hong Kong stores to post high
single-digit sales growth this year, compared with double-digit
growth forecast by the company at its mainland operations. It is
currently seeking to spin off its property arm, Lifestyle
Properties Development, in the city. (link.reuters.com/gah99t)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Grand Ming Group Holdings, which provides building
construction services to local property developers, plans to
raise up to HK$111 million ($14.31 million) through an initial
public offering, out of which 65 percent will be used to build
its second data center in Kwai Chung.
APPLE DAILY
-- China's leading coal miner Yanzhou Coal Mining Co
said it expects to post a net loss of 2.35
billion yuan ($383.20 million) in the first half, compared to a
profit of 4.91 billion yuan a year earlier, due to the declining
price of coal.
($1 = 7.7570 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.1325 Chinese yuan)
