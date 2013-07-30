HONG KONG, July 30 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bo Guagua, the son of disgraced former Chongqing party secretary Bo Xilai, appears to be enrolled in the prestigious Columbia Law School at Columbia University, according to public records available on the school's website. (link.reuters.com/cah99t)

-- Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission and the China Securities Regulatory Commission are working on the selection criteria for fund products eligible for cross-border sales under the mutual recognition scheme, according to SFC deputy chief executive Alexa Lam. (link.reuters.com/dah99t)

-- TOM Group, the media conglomerate controlled by billionaire Li Ka-shing, predicts faster growth for its e-commerce venture with China Post on the back of a series of marketing campaigns to be launched in the second half of this year. (link.reuters.com/fah99t)

-- Department store operator Lifestyle International Holdings expects its Hong Kong stores to post high single-digit sales growth this year, compared with double-digit growth forecast by the company at its mainland operations. It is currently seeking to spin off its property arm, Lifestyle Properties Development, in the city. (link.reuters.com/gah99t)

-- Grand Ming Group Holdings, which provides building construction services to local property developers, plans to raise up to HK$111 million ($14.31 million) through an initial public offering, out of which 65 percent will be used to build its second data center in Kwai Chung.

-- China's leading coal miner Yanzhou Coal Mining Co said it expects to post a net loss of 2.35 billion yuan ($383.20 million) in the first half, compared to a profit of 4.91 billion yuan a year earlier, due to the declining price of coal.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7570 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1325 Chinese yuan)