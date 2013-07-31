HONG KONG, July 31 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Nam Tai, a manufacturer of electronic products,
plans to redevelop an existing plant close to Shenzhen's Qianhai
to leverage the growth opportunities of the special economic
zone, said Chairman Koo Ming-kown. The plan to turn the factory
site into a commercial, serviced-apartment and hotel complex
would cost up to 12 billion yuan ($1.96 billion). ()
-- DFS Group, the world's largest duty-free retailer, will
add more outlets outside Asia as mainland travelers find tourist
destinations farther away from home, said chief operating
officer Michael Schriver. Hong Kong's contribution accounts for
more than a fifth of the total sales at DFS and will rise to 30
percent this year. ()
-- Almost a third of the large European companies operating
in China plan to expand their operations in the country over the
next two years, according to a survey by property consultancy
Colliers International. ()
THE STANDARD
-- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd's demand for cargo
freight has been low for the past three years and any sign of
improvement is eagerly anticipated, said chief executive John
Slosar. The carrier hopes the cargo business will improve in the
fourth quarter in line with the U.S. economic rebound. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd has agreed to sell
its shopping mall in Tin Shui Wai to Fortune Real Estate
Investment Trust, which is also controlled by Cheung
Kong, for HK$5.85 billion ($754.30 million).
WEN WEI PO
-- Swire Properties said rentals at its buildings
on the east side of Hong Kong Island rose by up to 85 percent
during the first half of this year.
