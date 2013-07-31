HONG KONG, July 31 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Nam Tai, a manufacturer of electronic products, plans to redevelop an existing plant close to Shenzhen's Qianhai to leverage the growth opportunities of the special economic zone, said Chairman Koo Ming-kown. The plan to turn the factory site into a commercial, serviced-apartment and hotel complex would cost up to 12 billion yuan ($1.96 billion). ()

-- DFS Group, the world's largest duty-free retailer, will add more outlets outside Asia as mainland travelers find tourist destinations farther away from home, said chief operating officer Michael Schriver. Hong Kong's contribution accounts for more than a fifth of the total sales at DFS and will rise to 30 percent this year. ()

-- Almost a third of the large European companies operating in China plan to expand their operations in the country over the next two years, according to a survey by property consultancy Colliers International. ()

THE STANDARD

-- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd's demand for cargo freight has been low for the past three years and any sign of improvement is eagerly anticipated, said chief executive John Slosar. The carrier hopes the cargo business will improve in the fourth quarter in line with the U.S. economic rebound. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd has agreed to sell its shopping mall in Tin Shui Wai to Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust, which is also controlled by Cheung Kong, for HK$5.85 billion ($754.30 million).

WEN WEI PO

-- Swire Properties said rentals at its buildings on the east side of Hong Kong Island rose by up to 85 percent during the first half of this year.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............