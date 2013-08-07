HONG KONG Aug 7 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is working on a plan to
establish a new government agency to invest its $3.5 trillion of
foreign exchange reserves abroad more efficiently. (link.reuters.com/xyz22v)
-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is keen on
more small and medium-sized mainland enterprises to list in the
city, said Chief Executive Charles Li, adding that H-share
listings and London Metal Exchange were both important
businesses for HKEx's future development. (link.reuters.com/dab32v)
-- Intersport International Corp, the world's largest
multi-brand sportswear retailer, plans to open its first shop on
the mainland at the end of this month, and will partner with
Fujian-based department store operator New Huadu Supercenter to
open up to 100 large-sized sports goods stores over the next
five years. (link.reuters.com/fab32v)
THE STANDARD
-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd Chairman Lee
Shau-kee offered to donate farmland in Yuen Long and build 1,050
units, expected the land premium per flat to be about HK$300,000
($38,700). Lee would pay the cost of building the flats, which
he estimated at HK$900,000 per unit. (link.reuters.com/gab32v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Yue Xiu Group, which is a business enterprise established
by the Guangzhou Municipal People's Government, is interested in
buying Hong Kong's Chong Hing Bank to enter in the
city's banking and securities businesses, sources said.
WEN WEI PO
-- Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd
would launch 17 new projects in the second half,
including two in Malaysia, said President Mo Bin. The company is
confident to achieve full-year sales target of 62 billion yuan
($10.13 billion), he said.
($1 = 7.7564 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan)
