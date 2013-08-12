HONG KONG Aug 12 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hengqin, formerly an oyster farming island next to Macau,
is seeking investments and tourists from Hong Kong to develop
the non-casino tourism, financial, medical and technology
industries, according to a top official. ()
-- California-based short seller Glaucus, that has caused
problems for listed companies with research reports containing
damaging comments and allegations, is focusing on stocks listed
in Hong Kong and Singapore for the next six months. Stocks in
the two markets were Glaucus' primary focus because of the
cities' rule of law and level of transparency and limited
opportunities in the United States and Europe, said Soren
Aandahl, Glaucus' director of research. ()
-- Mainland fund houses, which share a growing ambition to
expand abroad, are co-operating in Hong Kong to form an industry
association to lobby Beijing in their offshore expansion,
according to sources. ()
-- China Angel Food Ltd, a Shenzhen-based mooncake maker and
catering service provider, is considering an initial public
offering either in Hong Kong or on the mainland to raise funds
for its expansion. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- HSBC has got the license to set up its
branch in Shenzhen's Qianhai area, according to market sources.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Anta Sports Products Ltd is aiming to maintain
its top position in China's domestic market for sports apparel
and sneakers, said chairman Ding Shizhong, adding that the
company has almost cleared all the inventory.
THE STANDARD
-- China Resources Enterprise Ltd said it had to
postpone a 5.38 billion yuan ($878.65 million) acquisition of
Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd by three months to obtain
anti-monopoly clearance. ()
-- Hong Kong will not halt poultry imports from Guangdong
despite the first confirmed human case of H7N9 bird flu in the
province, said Secretary for Food and Health Ko Wing-man. ()
For Chinese newspapers, see...............