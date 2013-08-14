HONG KONG Aug 14 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Honour Finance, a financial company owned by Sun Hung Kai
Properties Ltd, is suing scandal-plagued former chief
secretary Rafael Hui for HK$3.16 million ($407,500) over a loan
default in the latest twist to one of the biggest corruption
cases in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/hug42v)
-- Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company, Swire Pacific's
aircraft maintenance subsidiary, said its business
would continue to be hurt by labour shortage in Hong Kong that
drove down its net profit by 21 percent year-on-year in the
first half. It was seeking government support to import
qualified engineers and mechanics to ease constraints on the
supply of skilled workers in the city, said Chairman Christopher
Pratt. (link.reuters.com/jug42v)
-- International real estate agencies, such as Germany-based
Engel & Voelkers, continue to expand in Hong Kong even as their
local counterparts warn they may have to shut offices and lay
off staff due to falling home sales. (link.reuters.com/kug42v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Peak Sport Products Co Ltd Chief Executive Xu
Zhihua said the company's inventory was nearing optimum levels
and it would no longer need to give discounts. Hu also expected
profit margins to rebound in the second half.
APPLE DAILY
-- Wheelock and Co Ltd is confident of achieving
its full-year sales target, said Vice Chairman Stewart Leung,
adding the company will focus on launching three residential
projects in the second half.
THE STANDARD
-- Guangzhou-based KWG Property Holding Ltd
Chairman Kong Jianmin said he believes the Chinese government
will not impose any measures to suppress property prices in the
second half, except to expand the property tax pilot scheme. (link.reuters.com/nug42v)
-- Casual wear retailer Giordano International Ltd
Chairman Peter Lau said the firm's repositioning in China has
been done with the aim of raising prices by 20-30 percent over
the next 2 to 3 years. (link.reuters.com/pug42v)
($1 = 7.7555 Hong Kong dollars)
