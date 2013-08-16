HONG KONG Aug 16 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's founder Jack Ma's manoeuvring to keep management control of the company he founded has derailed plans for a possible $15 billion listing of the firm's shares in Hong Kong this year. It could even see the company opt for a New York listing instead, said investment bankers. (link.reuters.com/bet42v)

-- Angry Birds maker Rovio Entertainment has no plans to list shares in Hong Kong this year, said Peter Vesterbacka, the chief marketing officer. (link.reuters.com/cet42v)

-- Supermarket chain ParknShop will push ahead with plans to open 36 stores in Hong Kong this year despite a strategic review of the HK$22 billion ($2.84 billion) business that investors expect to see it ejected from billionaire Li Ka-shing's empire. (link.reuters.com/det42v)

THE STANDARD

-- Swire Properties Ltd Chairman Christopher Pratt said the firm is a little concerned about a weaker office portfolio for the rest of the year as financial firms downsize, added that office spaces may see vacancies in core business districts. (link.reuters.com/fet42v)

-- Centaline Property Agency founder Shih Wing-ching is offloading a large portion of his property holdings, including plans to sell five shops for which he is seeking HK$120 million, saying he is bearish on the local market. He added property would be reduced to one-third of his entire investment portfolio. (link.reuters.com/get42v)

SING TAO DAILY

-- Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd Chairman Kwok Ying Shing expressed his interest in developing real estate in Shenzhen's Qianhai zone and said that the company would like to set up a headquarter there.

WEN WEI PO

-- Agile Property Holdings Ltd, which posted a first-half net profit rise of 3 percent to 2.13 billion yuan ($348.47 million), is confident to achieve 2013 sales target of 42 billion yuan as they would launch more than 10 projects in the second half.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1125 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Supriya Kurane)