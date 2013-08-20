HONG KONG Aug 20 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Tigerair, the Singapore-based low-cost carrier, will
focus on cutting losses at its subsidiaries in Indonesia, the
Philippines and Australia before moving on to north Asia. It has
no plans of growing farther than Shanghai but would add two
destinations in south China by October. ()
-- Shum Yip Land, the commercial property arm of Shenzhen
Investment, will invest 20 billion yuan ($3.27 billion) in its
UpperHills commercial-residential project in Shenzhen, said
deputy general manager Peter Kok. The project was scheduled for
completion in 2017 or 2018. ()
-- British insurer Prudential aims to double its
operating profit from its businesses in the region over the next
three years as the middle classes of Asia rise, according to
Barry Stowe, the chief executive of Prudential Asia. The
insurer's fundamental tactic is to penetrate 13 Asian markets by
a mix of insurance agency and bancassurance, he added. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Local restaurant chain Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd
will continue its expansion in the mainland in the second half
and also plans to add 4 to 5 branches in Hong Kong by the end of
this year, said chairman Lee Yuen-Hong.
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong remains the most expensive city in the world
for retailers but the growth of rent has been slowing down,
according to CBRE's research report. The territory's retail rent
ranks the first at $4,328 per sq ft per annum, followed by New
York, Paris, and London. ()
APPLE DAILY
-- Xu Long, general manager of China Mobile Ltd's
Guangdong operations, has been held by provincial disciplinary
authorities over alleged serious violations of party discipline,
confirmed the company's spokesperson.
WEN WEI PO
-- Poly Property Group Co Ltd has completed 56
percent of its 2013 full-year sales target of 26 billion yuan in
the first six months, said Chairman Xue Ming. He added that the
company will launch two residential projects in the mainland in
the second half.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............