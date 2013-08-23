HONG KONG Aug 23 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Sinotrans Ltd, the mainland's largest freight
forwarding company, said the shipping market has started to
rebound in the second quarter and is expected to carry on in the
third quarter, but it is too early to predict an upturn in
freight rates. ()
-- Wumart Stores Inc, a leading supermarket chain
on the mainland, plans to enhance its fresh-food operation and
expand to cities in eastern China to compete against bigger
rivals such as United States giant Wal-Mart Stores and Sun Art
Retail's RT-Mart. ()
-- Luxury-hotel operator Shangri-La Asia Ltd's 32
hotels on the mainland were hit by government austerity measures
and a deceleration in the economy, a trend that management said
was likely to continue into the second half. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- China Resources Enterprise Ltd's bid for Hong
Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's supermarket chain ParknShop is seen to
be the highest among the eight bidders, sources close to the
deal said, adding CRE's bidding price is still below Li's ideal
price of $4 billion.
-- Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group
spokesperson said it has not yet decided where it will list its
shares and has not applied for any listing application, adding
that the group has not appointed underwriters for the initial
public offering.
THE STANDARD
-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd said 900,000
square feet, or one-third, of its Northeast New Territories
farmlands are eligible for exchange under the government's
development plan. That would allow the developer to build homes
there after paying a premium. ()
-- Hong Kong-based cosmetics retailer Sa Sa International
Holdings Ltd chairman Simon Kwok forecast a stable
retail market in the next six months with mainland tourists not
reducing their spending. ()
SING TAO DAILY
-- Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd's president
Li Jingqi said the logistics park and toll-road operator will
partner with New World Development Co Ltd and the
Wharf Holdings Ltd to launch projects in Shenzhen's
Qianhai special economic zone.
