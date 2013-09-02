HONG KONG, Sept 2 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has held a board meeting to discuss how to accommodate a listing by mainland internet giant Alibaba. The regulator has ruled out any change that could be seen as giving Alibaba exemptions from existing listing conditions, sources said. (link.reuters.com/ben72v)

-- Finland's flagship airline, Finnair, plans to add a destination in Asia every year to its flight schedule in an ambitious bid to double its revenue from Europe-Asia traffic by 2020, its chief operations officer said. (link.reuters.com/cen72v)

-- Bank of Singapore, the private banking arm of OCBC Bank, said it will step up efforts to grow its discretionary business, as part of efforts to nearly double its assets under management by 2016. (link.reuters.com/den72v)

THE STANDARD

-- Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group is a late contender for billionaire Li Ka-shing's supermarket chain ParknShop, which has been put on sale. By a deadline for taking preliminary bids, Hutchison Whampoa Ltd had received eight offers for the second-largest grocery chain in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/fen72v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Lifestyle Properties Development Ltd, a subsidiary of the Sogo department stores operator Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd, opens the retail book on Monday for its HK$203 million ($26.18 million) float. Trading debut is expected on September 12.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- SOHO China Ltd said it has acquired a commercial site in Changning District of Shanghai for about HK$4 billion.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Property developer Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd chairman Pan Jun said the company will open 8-10 micro-credit companies in the mainland in the second half of this year.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7544 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)