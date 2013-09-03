Sept 3 These are some of the leading stories in
Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Shanghai is scheduled to officially launch its free-trade
zone, the first on the mainland, latter this month, according to
government sources. Ai Baojun, currently a vice-mayor of
Shanghai in charge of the city's economic and industrial
development, will be named the head of the project, sources
added. (link.reuters.com/bas72v)
-- China National Materials Co Ltd (Sinoma) said
its unit Sinoma International Engineering Co Ltd,
the world's biggest cement equipment producer, would acquire a
majority stake in a German mining equipment firm for HK$1.06
billion. (link.reuters.com/cas72v)
-- Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, introduced
tougher measures for the property market. The city would bar
people without residency permits who have lived in the city for
less than three years from buying second homes. It would also
prohibit residents under the age of 20 from buying any property.
(link.reuters.com/das72v)
THE STANDARD
-- China Huishan Dairy Holdings, the Shenyang-based milk
producer in which tycoon Cheng Yu-tung has a stake, is expected
to begin a roadshow next Tuesday (Sept. 10) for its HK$7.8
billion ($1.01 billion) initial public offering and the retail
book will open on Sept. 13. (link.reuters.com/fas72v)
-- Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd is
looking for acquisition opportunities, which will likely be
related to power and gas supply networks, in Australia and North
America, fresh from taking over a Dutch waste and energy
facility for nearly HK$10 billion. (link.reuters.com/gas72v)
SING TAO DAILY
-- Templeton Asset Management Ltd reduced its long position
in the H shares of PetroChina Co Ltd to
4.42 percent from 5.34 percent on Aug. 29 by disposing of about
194 million shares at HK$8.428 per share on average on the Stock
Exchange, according to an exchange disclosure.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Department stores operator Lifestyle International
Holdings Ltd's subsidiary Lifestyle Properties
Development Ltd, which opened its retail book on Monday, only
drew HK$1 million margin orders, still far from its retail
target of HK$20.3 million.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd chairman
Henry Cheng said he expects the company's second-half results to
grow steadily as the consumption power of mainlanders continues
to grow.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7543 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)