Sept 3 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Shanghai is scheduled to officially launch its free-trade zone, the first on the mainland, latter this month, according to government sources. Ai Baojun, currently a vice-mayor of Shanghai in charge of the city's economic and industrial development, will be named the head of the project, sources added. (link.reuters.com/bas72v)

-- China National Materials Co Ltd (Sinoma) said its unit Sinoma International Engineering Co Ltd, the world's biggest cement equipment producer, would acquire a majority stake in a German mining equipment firm for HK$1.06 billion. (link.reuters.com/cas72v)

-- Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, introduced tougher measures for the property market. The city would bar people without residency permits who have lived in the city for less than three years from buying second homes. It would also prohibit residents under the age of 20 from buying any property. (link.reuters.com/das72v)

THE STANDARD

-- China Huishan Dairy Holdings, the Shenyang-based milk producer in which tycoon Cheng Yu-tung has a stake, is expected to begin a roadshow next Tuesday (Sept. 10) for its HK$7.8 billion ($1.01 billion) initial public offering and the retail book will open on Sept. 13. (link.reuters.com/fas72v)

-- Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd is looking for acquisition opportunities, which will likely be related to power and gas supply networks, in Australia and North America, fresh from taking over a Dutch waste and energy facility for nearly HK$10 billion. (link.reuters.com/gas72v)

SING TAO DAILY

-- Templeton Asset Management Ltd reduced its long position in the H shares of PetroChina Co Ltd to 4.42 percent from 5.34 percent on Aug. 29 by disposing of about 194 million shares at HK$8.428 per share on average on the Stock Exchange, according to an exchange disclosure.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Department stores operator Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd's subsidiary Lifestyle Properties Development Ltd, which opened its retail book on Monday, only drew HK$1 million margin orders, still far from its retail target of HK$20.3 million.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd chairman Henry Cheng said he expects the company's second-half results to grow steadily as the consumption power of mainlanders continues to grow.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7543 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)