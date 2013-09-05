Sept 5 These are some of the leading stories in
Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The central government may eventually expand its proposed
Hong Kong-like free-trade zone in Shanghai to cover the entire
Pudong district, according to government sources. (link.reuters.com/ruf82v)
-- Shanghai-based food and beverage maker Tenwow
International Holdings Ltd, which is seeking to raise as much as
$203 million through an initial public offering in Hong Kong,
said it wants to use fresh capital to increase production of
self-branded products in the hope of boosting its gross margin
and lowering its debt ratio. (link.reuters.com/suf82v)
-- PayPal, the world's leading online-payments service
provider, expects to help Hong Kong and mainland merchants
generate new business opportunities from cross-border trade by
providing them with its new "Seller Protection" policy from next
month. (link.reuters.com/tuf82v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd may submit its
listing application to Hong Kong stock exchange by the end of
this month at the earliest, according to market sources.
APPLE DAILY
-- China's mid-sized Huishang Bank has submitted its listing
application to Hong Kong's stock exchange and aims to list in
November, according to market sources. The bank, which plans to
raise $1.5 billion, is currently attracting cornerstone
investors.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd bought a
residential site in Yuen Long for a better-than-expected HK$751
million. The developer will spend about HK$2 billion ($258
million) on the site for at least 430 homes.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Lenovo Group Ltd denied any large-scale
redundancy worldwide, adding that the company needs to review
its business structure in order to increase the productivity.
THE STANDARD
-- Local construction firm Chun Wo Development Holdings Ltd
outbid eight other developers and acquired a site for
luxury homes in Sha Tin of HK$2.71 billion, a sign of bleak
times at the high end of the market. (link.reuters.com/vuf82v)
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd won
a residential land plot in Beijing for 2.1 billion yuan ($343.13
million), set a new record for the city's land price.
($1 = 7.7555 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.1201 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)