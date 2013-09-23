HONG KONG, Sept 23 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Asiya Investments, a fund manager in which the Kuwait
Investment Authority holds a 15 percent stake, is looking to use
its new Hong Kong office to bring in investors and advise Asian
companies seeking to expand in the Middle East. (link.reuters.com/sur33v)
-- JP Morgan Asset Management, which already has 44 Hong
Kong-domiciled funds, the most in the city, would issue more
such funds to make sure their products qualify for sale on the
mainland under the proposed mutual recognition programme, said
Asia-Pacific chief executive Jed Laskowitz. (link.reuters.com/tur33v)
-- Haining, a county-level city in Zhejiang province, has
been designated as a pilot city to implement a reform that would
encourage sales of collectively owned rural land. The trial is
in compliance with Premier Li Keqiang's goal of moving more
mainlanders into cities. (link.reuters.com/vur33v)
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang said on his
blog that he is not sure whether the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision would fuel the local home market again, but stressed it
remained very sensitive to the message. He also reiterated he
would not relax the current housing curbs. (link.reuters.com/wur33v)
APPLE DAILY
-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd will
discuss the controversial listing plan of Alibaba Group
on Thursday, sources said. If the internet giant
cannot seek a preliminary clearing of its listing and submit the
application on or before Sept. 30, Alibaba is unlikely to list
in Hong Kong this year.
WEN WEI PO
-- China Railway Group Ltd said it has
won 26 construction projects worth 33.76 billion yuan ($5.52
billion).
TA KUNG PAO
-- China SCE Property Holdings Ltd Chairman Wong
Chiu Yeung said the company had already achieved its full-year
sales target of 7.5 billion yuan and expected sales can reach 10
billion yuan this year.
($1 = 6.1212 Chinese yuan)
