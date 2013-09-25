HONG KONG, Sept 25 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Alibaba Group would cut the number of partners
the firm has and bind them to a three-year share sale ban if
Hong Kong regulators accept a controversial management structure
that is blocking its potential HK$100 billion ($12.90 billion)
initial public offering, a source close to the listing
authorities said. (link.reuters.com/nef43v)
-- Chinese state-owned agricultural group Cofco is injecting
mainland property assets valued at HK$14.17 billion into its
Hong Kong-listed property unit, Hong Kong Parkview Group
, in a back-door listing. (link.reuters.com/pef43v)
-- The Chinese Gold & Silver Exchange Society accepted its
first overseas member, Swiss firm Finemetal Asia, in its
103-year history as part of its plan to go international.
Exchange president Haywood Cheung said he planned to recruit
four more overseas members by the end of the first quarter of
next year. (link.reuters.com/qef43v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Bank of East Asia Ltd has applied for the High
Court to declare former chief secretary Rafael Hui bankrupt.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- The initial public offering of webgame developer Forgame
Holdings was oversubscribed 113 times, locking up
HK$19.5 billion in margin orders, according to market sources.
THE STANDARD
-- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying stressed the Hong Kong
dollar is the statutory currency according to the Basic Law, in
response to a mainland professor's idea of scrapping it and
using the yuan. (link.reuters.com/ref43v)
-- Health Secretary Ko Wing-man said the two-can export
limit on formula milk could be lifted if measures to be tried
next month prove satisfactory. (link.reuters.com/buf43v)
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- The Hong Kong government is studying the feasibility to
build a large public housing zone in Yuen Long, providing 17,000
units that are equal to the total amount of public housing
production in a year.
-- Bank of East Asia Ltd forecasts Hong Kong
property prices will have to drop 22 percent in the next three
years in order to return to normal affordability levels for
ordinary buyers.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd
said it has acquired a residential land in Changsha City for 300
million yuan ($49.01 million).
