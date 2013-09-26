HONG KONG, Sept 26 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- New World China Land Ltd, a mainland property unit of New World Development Co Ltd, does not expect the central government to introduce tougher measures to curb home prices amid an economic slowdown. The developer also believes the market will perform steadily next year. (link.reuters.com/tam43v)

-- NWS Holdings Ltd, an infrastructure arm of New World Development, said it is seeking to acquire new toll roads on the mainland. (link.reuters.com/vam43v)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- London-based auction house Spink & Son, which auctions off stamps, coins, banknotes and wines, said it may study the feasibility of registering the in Shanghai free trade zone so as to directly conduct auctions in China.

-- Lai Fung Holdings Ltd said it will team up with eSun Holdings Ltd to jointly develop a piece of land in Hengqin, Zhuhai City with a total investment of 3.78 billion yuan ($617.65 million). The site is planned for cultural and creative industries.

THE STANDARD

-- Webgame developer Forgame Holdings attracted HK$54.6 billion ($7.04 billion) of funds as it was oversubscribed 310 times, making it the sixth most popular initial public offering this year. (link.reuters.com/wam43v)

-- Home affordability has continued to worsen as local buyers need an average of 14.7 years to repay mortgages, just above the highs of 1997, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's report, which shows household income failed to catch up with home price growth. (link.reuters.com/xam43v)

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- China's Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai confirmed that its subsidiary, Zhuhai Gree Group Finance Co Ltd, has held talks with Zhuhai Hengqin Village Bank, planning to conduct banking business, but have not reached any cooperation agreement yet.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.1200 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7540 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)