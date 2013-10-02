HONG KONG Oct 2 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Nearly half of urban residents in China own smartphones
and 60 percent of them would give up their television sets
rather than their phones, says a report. "Our Mobile Planet:
China," conducted by Google and research firm IPSOS, said 69
percent of respondents said they accessed the Internet everyday
on their smartphones. ()
-- Ctrip.com International, the mainland's largest online
travel agency, may be an unintended beneficiary of the proposed
US$125 million initial public offering by Qunar.com, the leading
Chinese travel search engine controlled by Baidu. A
bigger Qunar platform after the stock listing is likely to drive
even more business to Shanghai-based Ctrip. ()
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong jewellers are expected to benefit from
Beijing's possible easing of limits on gold imports that would
allow mainlanders to bring more of the precious metal across the
border without paying levy. Only those carrying more than 200
grams of gold each time will be taxed after clearing
immigration, according to a People's Bank of China draft rule
which is under consultation. The current import limit is 50
grams. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Electricity supplier Power Assets Holdings Ltd
is bidding for a 50 percent stake in Marchwood Power, a joint
venture between Scottish and Southern Energy and ESB
International, in the United Kingdom as the Hong Kong-listed
company further expands its overseas investment, according to
sources.
-- Chinese ship builder Guangzhou Shipyard International Co
Ltd said it planned to issue 387 million H
shares, raising HK$2.82 billion to fund acquisitions and for
working capital.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- New World Development is set to raise
US$700-800 million from a spinoff of its hotel business in Hong
Kong, with trading in shares expected to begin by end-October,
while Kerry Properties Ltd's logistics spinoff is
aimed to list before Christmas, according to sources.
