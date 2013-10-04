HONG KONG Oct 4 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Wu Bing, implicated in the investigation of former
security tsar Zhou Yongkang and his allies, has business ties to
relatives of former vice-president Zeng Qinghong, according to
corporate records and other public information. Hong Kong-listed
mainland developer Fantasia Holdings provides a key
link between Wu and Zeng's family. (link.reuters.com/zyb63v)
-- The city's leading free-to-air broadcaster TVB
has denied it was ever station policy to ban its actors and
singers from speaking Cantonese on rival channels. The
Communications Authority reported that there was "an implicit
understanding" that TVB celebrities must not speak Cantonese
when they accepted interviews with other TV stations, which
impaired rivals' ability to compete with the broadcaster. (link.reuters.com/dac63v)
THE STANDARD
-- Shares of China Unicom and China Telecom
soared while China Mobile fell on a report
that mainland authorities are considering revising call
settlement charges. Xinhua News Agency-owned ENNweekly reported
that settlement charges from China Unicom and China Telecom to
China Mobile will be reduced to as low as 3 fen (3.8 HK cents)
per minute, from the current 6 fen per minute. (link.reuters.com/kac63v)
-- Residential property prices in Macau are expected to
climb 15 to 20 percent in 2013, while commercial property prices
are forecast to rise 30 percent, according to property
consultant Savills Macau, which said property prices also grew
at a similar pace in 2012. (link.reuters.com/mac63v)
-- Credit Suisse has predicted the possibility of a mainland
local government debt default occurring in mid-2014, hitting its
economy and the local property market. (link.reuters.com/pac63v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- CLSA maintained a buy recommendation on Cheung Kong
and said the developer could issue a special dividend
or buy back shares should an opportunistic valuation arise. The
brokerage expected Cheung Kong to become increasingly cashed up
due to strong development sales in China, asset disposals and
growing free cashflows from Hutchison.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- About 300 delivery workers and drivers at Swire Coca-Cola
HK Ltd, a unit of Swire Beverages Ltd, went on strike demanding
the company cut down its work load. The strike is set to affect
beverage delivery in the city, in particular to restaurant chain
and convenience store operators.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)