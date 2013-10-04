HONG KONG Oct 4 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Wu Bing, implicated in the investigation of former security tsar Zhou Yongkang and his allies, has business ties to relatives of former vice-president Zeng Qinghong, according to corporate records and other public information. Hong Kong-listed mainland developer Fantasia Holdings provides a key link between Wu and Zeng's family. (link.reuters.com/zyb63v)

-- The city's leading free-to-air broadcaster TVB has denied it was ever station policy to ban its actors and singers from speaking Cantonese on rival channels. The Communications Authority reported that there was "an implicit understanding" that TVB celebrities must not speak Cantonese when they accepted interviews with other TV stations, which impaired rivals' ability to compete with the broadcaster. (link.reuters.com/dac63v)

THE STANDARD

-- Shares of China Unicom and China Telecom soared while China Mobile fell on a report that mainland authorities are considering revising call settlement charges. Xinhua News Agency-owned ENNweekly reported that settlement charges from China Unicom and China Telecom to China Mobile will be reduced to as low as 3 fen (3.8 HK cents) per minute, from the current 6 fen per minute. (link.reuters.com/kac63v)

-- Residential property prices in Macau are expected to climb 15 to 20 percent in 2013, while commercial property prices are forecast to rise 30 percent, according to property consultant Savills Macau, which said property prices also grew at a similar pace in 2012. (link.reuters.com/mac63v)

-- Credit Suisse has predicted the possibility of a mainland local government debt default occurring in mid-2014, hitting its economy and the local property market. (link.reuters.com/pac63v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- CLSA maintained a buy recommendation on Cheung Kong and said the developer could issue a special dividend or buy back shares should an opportunistic valuation arise. The brokerage expected Cheung Kong to become increasingly cashed up due to strong development sales in China, asset disposals and growing free cashflows from Hutchison.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- About 300 delivery workers and drivers at Swire Coca-Cola HK Ltd, a unit of Swire Beverages Ltd, went on strike demanding the company cut down its work load. The strike is set to affect beverage delivery in the city, in particular to restaurant chain and convenience store operators.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)