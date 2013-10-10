HONG KONG Oct 10 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- In a first, China has had a vaccine pre-qualified for worldwide use by the World Health Organisation, a move that could help fight a deadly fever threatening millions of people, many of them children in developing countries. The World Health Organisation has pre-qualified vaccine SA 14-14-2 for Japanese encephalitis, the leading cause of viral neurological disease and disability in Asia. (link.reuters.com/nyc73v)

-- The Lai Sun group aims to strengthen cash flow by increasing leasing of properties in Hong Kong and on the mainland. Chew Fook Aun, deputy chairman of the group's property flagship Lai Sun Development, which owns a leasing portfolio of 1.4 million square feet, expects annual rental income to increase to HK$800 million ($103.17 million) in two years. (link.reuters.com/qyc73v)

-- The Hong Kong government supported market regulator Securities and Futures Commission in rejecting the listing of mainland e-commerce giant Alibaba and said there was no need to strip the stock exchange of a vetting role. (link.reuters.com/ryc73v)

THE STANDARD

-- About 103,000 Hong Kong people are worth more than $1 million each, up 9 percent from a year earlier, Credit Suisse said in a report, but the Switzerland-based investment bank warned further gains are uncertain due to a bearish outlook for the local property market. (link.reuters.com/syc73v)

-- Henderson Land will consider reimbursing property buyers for stamp duties to spark sales, saying luxury home prices have started to slip. General manager of sales Thomas Lam said developers are likely to price their top-end projects at the lower end in the near future. (link.reuters.com/tyc73v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Telecommunication equipment maker and supplier ZTE Corp and Huawei are seen securing about 60 percent of the contract volume in the latest equipment tender by China Telecom for its 4G LTE network, according to a mainland media report.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese conglomerate China Resources Enterprise is seen temporarily giving up bidding for the ParkNShop supermarket business due to the high asking price, according to source close to the company.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Data center and information technology services provider SUNeVision Holdings Limited has won a tender for a 10,300 square-metre site designated for high-tier data centre purposes in Tseung Kwan O in the New Territories for HK$428 million ($55.20 million), a price level 40 percent below surveyors' valuation.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7542 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)