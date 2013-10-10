HONG KONG Oct 10 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- In a first, China has had a vaccine pre-qualified for
worldwide use by the World Health Organisation, a move that
could help fight a deadly fever threatening millions of people,
many of them children in developing countries. The World Health
Organisation has pre-qualified vaccine SA 14-14-2 for Japanese
encephalitis, the leading cause of viral neurological disease
and disability in Asia. (link.reuters.com/nyc73v)
-- The Lai Sun group aims to strengthen cash flow by
increasing leasing of properties in Hong Kong and on the
mainland. Chew Fook Aun, deputy chairman of the group's property
flagship Lai Sun Development, which owns a leasing
portfolio of 1.4 million square feet, expects annual rental
income to increase to HK$800 million ($103.17 million) in two
years. (link.reuters.com/qyc73v)
-- The Hong Kong government supported market regulator
Securities and Futures Commission in rejecting the listing of
mainland e-commerce giant Alibaba and said there was
no need to strip the stock exchange of a vetting role. (link.reuters.com/ryc73v)
THE STANDARD
-- About 103,000 Hong Kong people are worth more than $1
million each, up 9 percent from a year earlier, Credit Suisse
said in a report, but the Switzerland-based investment bank
warned further gains are uncertain due to a bearish outlook for
the local property market. (link.reuters.com/syc73v)
-- Henderson Land will consider reimbursing
property buyers for stamp duties to spark sales, saying luxury
home prices have started to slip. General manager of sales
Thomas Lam said developers are likely to price their top-end
projects at the lower end in the near future. (link.reuters.com/tyc73v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Telecommunication equipment maker and supplier ZTE Corp
and Huawei are seen securing
about 60 percent of the contract volume in the latest equipment
tender by China Telecom for its 4G LTE network,
according to a mainland media report.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Chinese conglomerate China Resources Enterprise
is seen temporarily giving up bidding for the ParkNShop
supermarket business due to the high asking price, according to
source close to the company.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Data center and information technology services provider
SUNeVision Holdings Limited has won a tender for a
10,300 square-metre site designated for high-tier data centre
purposes in Tseung Kwan O in the New Territories for HK$428
million ($55.20 million), a price level 40 percent below
surveyors' valuation.
($1 = 7.7542 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)