SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The Hong Kong government should grab the opportunity to
make the city the home for the new Asian infrastructure
investment bank proposed by President Xi Jinping during his trip
to Southeast Asia last week, said a top banker and influential
political adviser to Beijing. JP Morgan's Fang Fang said the
city is perfect for the head office of an Asian infrastructure
bank the Chinese president is keen to launch. (link.reuters.com/fek73v)
-- Rising production costs on the mainland may pose a
challenge for Hong Kong entrepreneurs, but a PwC study released
cautions against chasing lower production costs in Southeast
Asia instead of innovating. "Entrepreneurs can no longer benefit
from a low-cost environment (on the mainland)," PwC Hong Kong
and China South Entrepreneurial Group head Richard Sun said.(link.reuters.com/hek73v)
-- Top-end office rents in Beijing dipped slightly in the
third quarter of the year but the softening is likely to be
temporary, according to London-based property consultancy DTZ.
The average rent for grade A offices in Beijing fell nearly 0.4
percent between July and September on a quarter-on-quarter
basis, as a large, new office building entered the market and a
number of tenants in core business zones moved to cheaper
locations. (link.reuters.com/kek73v)
THE STANDARD
-- Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group and Australia's
Woolworths are believed to be the final bidders for ParknShop as
Japan's Aeon Group and China Resources Enterprise are
understood to think the HK$30 billion ($3.87 billion) asking
price is too steep. (link.reuters.com/vek73v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Property group Lai Sun Development Com Ltd has
secured a hotel development project from theme park operator
Ocean Park with total investment amounting to HK$4.1 billion
($528.7 million) and the project is scheduled to complete in
2017.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said total sales
volume for January-September was about 376,000 units, up 16
percent from the same period a year earlier, and achieved 67
percent of its annual target.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- China's Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd,
which completed its purchase of U.S. pork giant Smithfield Foods
Inc, is interested to seek a listing in Hong Kong but it has no
concrete plans yet, said a company senior executive, responding
to market rumour that the group is set to raise HK$7.8 billion
($1.01 billion) in a listing in the city.
($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars)
