HONG KONG Nov 11 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China's hedge fund sector has received a shot in the arm
with the establishment of a Sino-foreign joint venture between
Gottex Fund Management and VStone Asset Management,
which is likely to open the floodgates for a huge capital inflow
into upcoming domestic hedge fund managers. ()
-- Baidu, claiming more than 80 percent of web-page
searches in China in September, is contending with aggressive
foes in Qihoo 360 and a Tencent-Sogou alliance. Qihoo claimed it
commanded a 20 percent market share of web-page searches in
October and targeted a 25 percent share by the end of the year.
()
-- Lenovo uses Bollywood icon to burnish its
credentials in India, tipped to become the third-largest
smartphone market by 2017. According to IDC, Lenovo's market
share in India stood at 9.3 per cent in the second quarter. ()
THE STANDARD
-- Shanghai has become the latest mainland city to raise the
downpayment requirement for buying a second home to 70 percent
from 60 percent, following in the footsteps of Beijing and
Shenzhen. ()
-- Wheelock and New World sold the
latest batch of 100 units at The Austin residential development
on Saturday despite unit prices being raised to an average of
HK$29,101 ($3,800) per sellable square foot. One-fifth of the
buyers were mainlanders. ()
-- American Express sees great potential for the
corporate credit card market in Hong Kong. The New York-based
company now helps 17 percent of Fortune 500 companies manage
their corporate payments, and had seven million corporate cards
around the world at end of 2012. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- The world's largest private equity fund Warburg Pincus
may request redemption of HK$1.55 billion of convertible
bonds issued by property developer Mingfa Group International
, which has been actively in talks with other funds to
secure funding, according to market sources.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- China's e-commerce giant Alibaba expects
total online transaction volume to hit 30 billion yuan ($4.93
billion)on a single day on Nov. 11 Online Festival in the
mainland. Industry experts see the festival helps Alibaba to
generate one billion yuan in advertising revenue.
