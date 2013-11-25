Nov 25 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Twelve bottles of French Burgundy sold for HK$3.67 million ($473,400) in Hong Kong's Wan Chai on Sunday, smashing the world auction record for a case of wine. The case of Romanee-Conti 1978 was bought by a mainland buyer who outbid a fellow national at the Christie's sale. (link.reuters.com/mes84v)

-- Port authorities in Shenzhen are working to persuade foreign carriers to skip Hong Kong as a transit hub and do business directly with them, and at least two Shenzhen ports and two major international carriers have diverted cargo away from Kwai Chung Container Terminals. (link.reuters.com/pes84v)

-- BOC Fullerton Community Bank, which is owned 90 percent by Bank of China and 10 percent by Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek's unit Fullerton, plans to double its presence on the mainland by operating 80 rural banks by the end of next year. (link.reuters.com/qes84v)

THE STANDARD

-- China's largest oolong tea producer Ping Shan Tea Group is considering widening its product range by acquiring plantation sites beyond Fujian province such as those for Pu'er in Yunnan. (link.reuters.com/res84v)

-- Sino Land and Hopewell Holdings Ltd net 1,800 registrations for the first 220 units of the project the Avenue, with buyers offered discounts of up to 17.5 percent. Over HK$360 million ($46.4 million) worth of cashier's checks were collected, according to agents. (link.reuters.com/ves84v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Yingde Gases Group Co Ltd planned to issue $25 million convertible bonds due 2015 and 18.95 million warrants to China Development Bank International Investment Ltd (CDB). CDB will hold 2.19 percent of Yingde upon full conversion of the bonds and warrants.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Ten cornerstone investors have subscribed for $1.1 billion worth of shares of China Cinda Asset Management, accounting for at least 44 percent of the amount to be raised from the Hong Kong IPO, according to sources close to the deal.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Nissan Motor saw sales of its family focused SUV five-seater and seven-seater Infiniti JX model for August to October period exceeding the total volume of the same model for the first seven months of the year, thanks to China's relaxation of one-child policy, according to Infiniti China's management.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7527 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)