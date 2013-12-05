HONG KONG Dec 5 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and Singapore
Exchange, rivals for decades, have agreed to
co-operate in developing yuan products. The partnership, coming
after many years of fierce competition for new listings and
products, surprised market observers. (link.reuters.com/gat25v)
-- Hong Kong-listed Samsonite International, the
world's largest travel luggage maker, plans to open more new
stores in Asia and the United States next year in a bid to
capture the growing number of travellers in these regions. (link.reuters.com/hat25v)
-- Hong Kong Broadband Network plans to ratchet up the
competition in fixed-line and Wi-fi services for Hong Kong
residential and corporate markets, following strong revenue
growth in its first year after a management buyout. (link.reuters.com/kat25v)
THE STANDARD
-- A further disclosure of interest in Sun Hung Kai
Properties showed a 6.32 percent stake transfer to a
private banks' trust from the original family. After the
transfer, Clariden Leu Trust - a private bank under Credit
Suisse - increased its stake to 7.24 percent from 0.92
percent.(link.reuters.com/zys25v)
-- Billionaire Cheng Yu-tung's Chow Tai Fook Group
is committed to subscribing to the shares of China Creative Home
Holding, the third IPO investment by the local tycoon in the
fourth quarter. (link.reuters.com/cat25v)
-- Mainland and Hong Kong regulators have reached the final
stage on mutual recognition of fund products sold in the two
jurisdictions. Under the framework, qualified fund products from
Hong Kong are to be sold in the mainland and vice versa, said a
senior manager at China Securities Regulatory Commission. (link.reuters.com/fat25v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd is selling 75
million new shares, raising HK$382.5 million ($49.34 million)
for general working capital and to repay debt.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Chinese department store operator Golden Eagle Retail
Group Ltd had on Nov 29 increased its stake in rival
Parkson Retail Group Ltd by four million shares at
HK$2.41 per share, raising the shareholding to 4.64 percent,
according to a disclosure from the Hong Kong bourse.
($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars)
