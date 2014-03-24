HONG KONG, March 24 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Fund managers welcome a proposed law change in Hong Kong
that will make it easier to launch fund products in the city,
while conceding it may take time for the changes to bed down in
the market. (link.reuters.com/rab87v)
-- Reforms aimed at freeing up market forces on the mainland
will result in a reduced role for government, Vice-Premier Zhang
Gaoli said. Fair and open market rules would be introduced as
steps towards a modern economic system built on deeper reforms,
Zhang said. (link.reuters.com/pab87v)
-- The mainland's four biggest banks are expected to report
the slowest profit growth for last year since the global
financial crisis in 2008 amid shrinking margins and surging
bad-loan write-offs. (link.reuters.com/vab87v)
THE STANDARD
-- Hongkongers studying in Taiwan say they hope the island
will not go the way of Hong Kong by becoming dependent on the
mainland. (link.reuters.com/xab87v)
-- The upcoming listing of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
IPO-ALIB.N may signal the peak for the mainland tech sector,
legendary European investor Anthony Bolton says. (link.reuters.com/zab87v)
-- Secondary home transactions at 10 major Hong Kong estates
over the weekend plunged by a third from the previous weekend as
potential buyers turned cautious amid the spectre of interest
rates rising and HK$390 million ($50.27 million) being absorbed
by a new project offering attractive discounts. (link.reuters.com/ceb87v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Chinese gold producer Zhaojin Mining Industry
said its 2013 net profit fell 62 percent year on year to 734
million yuan ($117.91 million) amid a sharp fall in gold prices
and higher operating costs.
-- The main focus of China's medical reform this year is
seen to be on the provision of medical services, particularly in
encouraging participation from private companies, according to
industry experts.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- China Modern Dairy Holdings, which supplies 70
percent of its raw milk to major shareholder China Mengniu Dairy
, expects Nestle to become one of its top
five customers if it strikes a deal to supply raw milk to the
group in the mainland, according to deputy chairman Lina Gao.
($1 = 7.7588 Hong Kong Dollars)
($1 = 6.2250 Chinese Yuan)
