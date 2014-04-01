HONG KONG, April 1 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Pressure is growing on Hong Kong's pan-democrat lawmakers to join a trip to Shanghai after pro-government figures said they would find a way for them to have an exclusive meeting with Beijing officials. (link.reuters.com/vab28v)

-- Qianhai is planning to auction up to 15 parcels of land this year totalling 2.6 million square metres, a third of which will be sold only to Hong Kong companies as a way of attracting more investment from the city. (link.reuters.com/xab28v)

-- The Securities and Futures Commission has obtained a Hong Kong court order to appoint interim receivers to take over the management of decorative paper maker Qunxing Paper after its major subsidiary secretly started a bankruptcy proceeding on the mainland. (link.reuters.com/heb28v)

THE STANDARD

-- Local yuan deposits rose 3 percent month-on-month to a record 920.35 billion yuan ($148.01 billion) as of February, but the trend may not be sustained amid the recent volatility in the currency. Yuan deposits account for 12.3 percent of the total deposits in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/meb28v)

-- China Construction Bank plans to sell subordinated debt notes worth 20 billion yuan ($3.22 billion) to replenish capital and may also issue preference shares. (link.reuters.com/web28v)

-- The People's Insurance Company of China will continue to increase its exposure to fixed-income investments in the coming year, according to Vice Chairman Li Liangwen. (link.reuters.com/xeb28v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese gold producer Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd plans to produce 34 tonnes of gold this year, an increase of 7 percent from the previous year, according to Chairman Chen Jinghe, but slower than the 20 percent growth in 2013.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Five major developers -- Sun Hung Kai Properties , Henderson Land, New World Development , Cheung Kong and Sino Land -- sold 2,700 flats for HK$21.1 billion ($2.72 billion) in the first quarter of 2014, a decrease of 19 percent in terms of the number of flats sold and 30 percent in terms of value when compared with the fourth quarter of 2013.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.2180 Chinese Yuan) ($1 = 7.7571 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)