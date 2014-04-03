HONG KONG, April 3 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Toronto mayoral candidate Olivia Chow, whose family migrated from Hong Kong to Canada when she was 13, has urged tens of thousands of Torontonians living in Hong Kong to help end the "embarrassment" of having Rob Ford as leader of Canada's biggest city. (link.reuters.com/bas28v)

-- China's Maoming residents protesting against a proposed petrochemical project in the southern Guangdong city greeted local officials' vow to solicit public feedback with scepticism. The city government of Maoming, buffeted by corruption scandals, has resorted to violence to disperse peaceful protesters, local residents said. (link.reuters.com/gas28v)

-- WH Group, the Sino-US pork producer formerly known as Shuanghui International, is marketing its $6 billion share sale in Hong Kong at a lower valuation than previously sought amid a tepid market, people familiar with the deal said. (link.reuters.com/kas28v)

THE STANDARD

-- The Hong Kong government has paid out a staggering HK$16.5 billion ($2.13 billion) for water from the Dongjiang River over the past five years. The amount represents a 26 percent increase in costs at an average rise of 5 to 6 percent annually. (link.reuters.com/sas28v)

-- Widening the tax base would be fairer than raising the current tax rate, Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah believes. (link.reuters.com/qes28v)

-- Swiss bank UBS expects no new Tencent derivatives to be available in the market before the technology giant splits its shares on May 15 as regulators may suspend approving fresh warrants and callable bull bear contracts on the stock in a bid to avoid chaos. (link.reuters.com/hes28v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- About 43 percent of Hong Kong people consider retiring outside the city with Taiwan, Australia and Guangdong the top three destinations where they want to live, according to a Allianz Global Investors study. Hongkongers have a HK$1.8 million gap between the ideal HK$4.9 million retirement savings and actual amount prepared, it said.

-- CK Life Sciences has acquired vineyards of Mud House in New Zealand for NZ$46.4 million ($39.71 million). The deal came six months after CK Life bought Northbank Millennium's vineyards in New Zealand for NZ$16.2 million in October.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Secretary for Development Paul Chan Mo-po said there was no need to push forward the "Hong Kong land for Hong Kong people" policy because the ratio of non-Hong Kong resident buyers has dropped to 2 percent. That compares with 6.5 percent in 2011, according to government data.

APPLE DAILY

-- A consortium led by tycoon Cheng Yu-tung controlled Chow Tai Fook Enterprises is seen bidding for a gaming licence in Queensland in Australia, competing with bidders including a firm related to property group Greenland Hong Kong.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7570 Hong Kong Dollars) ($1 = 1.1686 New Zealand Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)