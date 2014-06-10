HONG KONG, June 10 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Beijing has held off on further co-operation talks with Taiwan in a sign of growing displeasure over the island's delayed ratification of a services trade agreement signed last June. (link.reuters.com/jed99v)

-- Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission Chairman Carlson Tong Ka-shing said the watchdog's executives will meet visiting Beijing officials this week to discuss proposed audit rules and the "state secret" provision for withholding information. (link.reuters.com/ked99v)

-- Wharf Holdings Ltd has turned cautious towards further expansion on the mainland, citing risks from Beijing's austerity measures designed to cool the market. (link.reuters.com/ned99v)

-- The eldest of the billionaire property tycoon brothers, Walter Kwok Ping-sheung, had intended to hire the former No. 2 official, Rafael Hui Si-yan, as a consultant for up to HK$10 million ($1.29 million), the High Court was told. This is Hong Kong's largest corruption trial which opened last Thursday. (link.reuters.com/qed99v)

-- Henderson Land Development Chairman Lee Shau-kee hopes to donate a plot in Shek Kip Mei for the building of up to 5,000 subsidised flats. (link.reuters.com/sed99v)

-- Sportswear maker and fashion retailer Win Hanverky said orders in the first half rebounded from the second half of last year, mainly due to the upcoming football World Cup. (link.reuters.com/ted99v)

-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang warned he may cut the government forecast for the city's economic growth amid uncertainties in the economy, especially after the release of retail sales data for April, which showed the biggest monthly decline in five years.

-- Zhuhai municipal government-backed property developer Zhuhai Da Hengqin Investment Co Ltd has submitted an initial listing document to the Hong Kong bourse, while Central China Securities has kicked off its road show on its initial public offering in the city, raising up to HK$1.9 billion ($245.1 million).

For Chinese newspapers, see...............