HONG KONG, June 11 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The central government holds "comprehensive jurisdiction" over Hong Kong and is the source of its autonomy, Beijing said on Tuesday in an unprecedented white paper intended to set the tone for political debate. It stressed that while the city could choose its leader through universal suffrage, that person had to be loyal to the country. (r.reuters.com/gek99v)

-- Retailers that target mainland tourists are changing their leasing strategy and downsizing to reduce risk after sales of luxury items fell the most in five years. Property agents said the race by international brands for mega stores in prime locations at any cost was over. (r.reuters.com/hek99v)

-- While the anti-corruption campaign on the mainland is not aimed at the property sector in particular, it is amplifying the downturn in the market, industry participants and analysts said. (r.reuters.com/jek99v)

THE STANDARD

-- Conglomerate Dah Chong Hong Holdings is to venture into the luxury yacht business in the Greater China market with Chow Tai Fook Enterprises. (r.reuters.com/kek99v)

-- Wheelock and Company Chairman Douglas Woo Chun- kuen expects property curbs in Hong Kong to last another two- three years, while its new project Grand Austin may be launched next week at the earliest. Its sales target for the year remains fixed at HK$10 billion. (r.reuters.com/mek99v)

-- Senior civil servants in Hong Kong will receive a pay rise of nearly 6 percent this year - one percentage point more than their juniors. The percentage is higher than the annual inflation rate of 3.7 percent predicted by the government and the Composite Consumer Price Index. (r.reuters.com/nek99v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Home appliances retailer GOME Electrical Appliances expects its gross profit margin to remain at last year's 18 percent level, while margin of the ecommerce business to improve to 8 percent, according to Chief Financial Officer Fang Wei.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- The retail portion of the initial public offering of Chinese water purification service provider Ozner Water International Holding Limited in Hong Kong was seen 44 times oversubscribed, locking up HK$5.1 billion ($657.95 million), according to market sources.

($1 = 7.7514 Hong Kong Dollars)