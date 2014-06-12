HONG KONG, June 12 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Barristers have come out in strong defence of Hong Kong's
judicial independence, a day after the central government
published an unprecedented white paper outlining Beijing's
"comprehensive jurisdiction" over the city. (link.reuters.com/caq99v)
-- An addition by the People's Liberation Army to Hong
Kong's harbour light show has divided opinion, with some seeing
the neon display on the garrison's Admiralty headquarters as
sinister and others describing it as a mere decoration. The
flashing lights spell "Chinese People's Liberation Army" in
giant Chinese characters. (link.reuters.com/faq99v)
-- Chinese carmaker BAIC Motor, partly owned by German giant
Daimler, put on hold its $2 billion share sale in
Hong Kong, people familiar with the situation said, citing
concerns over the market's appetite for large deals after the
collapse of WH Group's initial public offering. (link.reuters.com/gaq99v)
THE STANDARD
-- China Huihan Dairy's annual net profit jumped
32 percent to 1.25 billion yuan ($201 million), helped by higher
sales volumes and prices. The milk producer saw turnover for the
year ended March 31 surge 38 percent to 3.53 billion yuan. (link.reuters.com/jaq99v)
-- Earthasia International opens the retail book on Thursday
to raise up to HK$120 million ($15.5 million) in an initial
public offering, while lingerie maker Cosmo Lady is also
offering 406.5 million shares, seeking to raise HK$1.79 billion
in an IPO. (link.reuters.com/naq99v)
-- New home transactions in Shenzhen during May plunged 48.8
percent from a year earlier, while deals involving used flats
were down 30 percent, official data showed. (link.reuters.com/qaq99v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Tycoon Lee Shau Kee has passed on his chairmanship in
Miramar Hotel and Investment Co Ltd to younger son Lee
Ka Shing with effect from Thursday and elder Lee becomes a
non-executive director of the hotel group.
-- Television program producer SMI Culture Group Holdings
Ltd said it had not been officially approached by an
investment fund of Tencent Holdings Ltd for
subscribing to new shares of the company.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Bank of East Asia Ltd sees a healthy increase
in customers in its private banking business with assets in
management set to grow 20-30 percent annually, according to a
senior management from the bank's wealth management division.
($1 = 6.2277 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
($1 = 7.7516 Hong Kong Dollars)
