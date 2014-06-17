HONG KONG, June 17 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is investigating several
financial institutions, including at least one bank, for
possible criminal breaches of the city's anti-money laundering
laws. (link.reuters.com/kyp22w)
-- An undercover investigation by state media Xinhua has
found that many industries bribe officials to obtain
quality-control certification. The practice of certifying a
company's products as meeting quality standards had been
compromised by industries resorting to bribery. (link.reuters.com/pyp22w)
-- Tung Chee-hwa, the first chief executive of Hong Kong,
will join the board of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
IPO-ALIB.N as an independent director soon after its initial
public offering in New York, according to the company's updated
U.S. regulatory filing. (link.reuters.com/qyp22w)
THE STANDARD
-- Judicial independence will not be compromised if judges
are required to be patriotic, the Law Society chairman claimed
amid debates over Beijing's white paper on Hong Kong. The white
paper does not affect the current status of Hong Kong and is
based on the Basic Law, Ambrose Lam San-keung said. (link.reuters.com/ryp22w)
-- Macau has reduced to five days, from seven, the permitted
stay for Chinese passport holders who transit in the enclave
effective from July 1. The move is aimed at deterring some
mainlanders from deliberately breaching the existing entry
requirements of transiting in Macau for seven days without
actually travelling elsewhere. (link.reuters.com/syp22w)
-- Hong Kong-based internet finance firm Welab has
altogether raised HK$180 million ($23.22 million) from investors
including TOM Group and Sequoia Capital. Welab
launched Welend, which is the first local peer-to-peer lending
platform for lenders and borrowers, last June. (link.reuters.com/typ22w)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- The construction cost of the third runway at the Hong
Kong airport is set to be inflated due to delays in the project,
with the overall cost expected to increase by 50 percent to
HK$200 billion ($25.80 billion) from an initial estimate of
HK$136.2 billion, according to industry sources.
-- Newspapers publication and printing service firm Next
Media Ltd posted a profit of HK$240 million ($30.96
million) for the year ended March 2014, against HK$968 million
loss in the previous year.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Knitted fabric and yarn producer Texwinca Holdings Ltd
said its net profit for the year ended March amounted
to HK$668 million, down 9 percent from a profit of HK$734
million in the previous year.
($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong Dollars)
